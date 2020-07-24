Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.59. 66,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average of $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $284.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

