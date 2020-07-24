Creative Planning Has $2.81 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.03% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,814,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 237,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,065,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.