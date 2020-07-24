Creative Planning Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

