Creative Planning Has $942.78 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 13.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $942,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 126.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 81,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

