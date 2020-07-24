Creative Planning Sells 25,517 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

GPN stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,803. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

