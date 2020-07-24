Creative Planning Sells 45,031 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,164,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. 93,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

