CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 0.4% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.26, 11,937 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 574,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

