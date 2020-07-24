CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.88. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

