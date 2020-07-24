Denali Advisors LLC Buys 25,800 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 129.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 179,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 12,790.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.77. 32,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

