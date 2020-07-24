Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,300 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.01. 5,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.76. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $283.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

