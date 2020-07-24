Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.14. 5,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $265.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

