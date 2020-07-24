Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. 4,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,534. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

