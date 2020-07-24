Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 122,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,664. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

