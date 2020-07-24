Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 122,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,664. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit