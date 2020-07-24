Denali Advisors LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 44,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

