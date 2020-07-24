Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

