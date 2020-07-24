Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit