Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 62,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

