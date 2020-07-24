Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Dmc Global updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Dmc Global stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,199. The firm has a market cap of $411.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Stephens raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

