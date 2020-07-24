Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. 60,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

