eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

