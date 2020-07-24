Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.20%. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

