Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

