Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $735.49. 7,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,021. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $744.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $702.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

