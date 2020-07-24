E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. 26,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

