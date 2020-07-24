Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297,971 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $131,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,450,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $577,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,703. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $101.69. 35,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,704. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

