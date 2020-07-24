Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

