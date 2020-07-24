Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 million, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Farmland Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

