FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%.

NYSE FBK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.