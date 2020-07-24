Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440 at Goldman Sachs Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,220 ($15.01) to GBX 1,440 ($17.72) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($25.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061 ($25.36).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,160 ($26.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.23. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 20.29 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.