Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.72.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE FIS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.89. 70,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,850. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.