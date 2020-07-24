First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Fred Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Also, Chairman Peter Hui bought 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $220,933.46. Insiders bought a total of 16,151 shares of company stock worth $289,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

