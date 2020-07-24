First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.49 on Friday. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. Hovde Group upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Earnings History for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

