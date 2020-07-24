FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $115.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

