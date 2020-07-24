GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. GATX’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

NYSE:GATX opened at $63.17 on Friday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

