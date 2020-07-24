Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Earnings History for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit