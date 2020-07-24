Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.