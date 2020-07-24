HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages have commented on HONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 7,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $171,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

