HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $125.28. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,712. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

