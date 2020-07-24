Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares in the company, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,187,484. The firm has a market cap of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

