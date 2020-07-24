IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cintas by 426.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,367. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

