IFG Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

