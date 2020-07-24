IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,389 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

