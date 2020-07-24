IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

VB stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98.

