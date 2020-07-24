IFG Advisors LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 14.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,599,160. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

