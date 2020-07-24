IFG Advisors LLC Sells 7,896 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.24. 707,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

