Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $57.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. 9,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,567. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

