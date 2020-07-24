iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%.

IRBT stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Colliers Secur. downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

