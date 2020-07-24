iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%.

IRBT stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Colliers Secur. downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Earnings History for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit