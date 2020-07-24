iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 398.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 21,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

