iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 645,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.