iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 28,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

