iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.04. 23,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,465. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

