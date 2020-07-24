iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.